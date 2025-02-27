H.E. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, warmly welcomed H.E. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, during his official working visit to Somalia. This visit follows a series of engagements over recent months and marks a significant step toward the normalization of bilateral relations between the two nations.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation for mutual benefit. Acknowledging the deep historical ties between their peoples and the shared border that connects them, they stressed the importance of fostering trust through enhanced diplomatic, economic, and social cooperation.

Ethiopia and Somalia, being interdependent nations with a common destiny, share a vision for regional stability and prosperity. In this regard, both leaders committed to implementing strategic infrastructure projects aimed at ensuring sustainable development, economic integration, and strengthening people-to-people ties.

Additionally, the two leaders welcomed the commencement of technical talks in Ankara, as outlined in the Ankara Declaration. They emphasized their commitment to constructive dialogue and collaboration. They also acknowledged the progress made through the understanding reached between the Somali National Army (SNA) and the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) commanders, recognizing this as a crucial step toward enhancing security cooperation and fostering regional stability.

Both sides reiterated their determination to work together in advancing common interests, promoting peace and security, and deepening bilateral relations for the benefit of their citizens and the broader Horn of Africa region.