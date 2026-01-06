The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia condemns in the strongest terms the unauthorized incursion by the Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs into Hargeisa, an integral and inseparable part of the sovereign territory of the Federal Republic of Somalia. This action constitutes a serious violation of Somalia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political unity, and represents an unacceptable interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign Member State of the United Nations.

Hargeisa forms an inalienable part of the internationally recognized territory of Somalia. Any official presence, contact, or engagement undertaken within Somali territory without the explicit consent and authorization of the Federal Government of Somalia is illegal, null, and void, and carries no legal validity or effect. Such actions are inconsistent with the principles and purposes of the Charter of the United Nations, the Constitutive Act of the African Union, and the established norms governing relations among sovereign states, including the principles of sovereign equality, territorial integrity, and non-interference.

The Federal Republic of Somalia calls upon Israel to immediately cease all actions that undermine Somalia’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, and to fully respect its obligations under international law. Somalia further urges the United Nations, the African Union, the League of Arab States, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and all international partners to reaffirm, in clear and unequivocal terms, their principled support for Somalia’s sovereignty, unity, and internationally recognized borders.

The Federal Republic of Somalia remains firmly committed to peaceful international engagement, constructive diplomacy, and adherence to international law. At the same time, Somalia reserves the right to take all appropriate diplomatic and legal measures, in accordance with international law, to safeguard its sovereignty, national unity, and territorial integrity.