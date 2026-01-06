A large delegation from the Turkish government arrived in Mogadishu today to strengthen bilateral cooperation between Turkey and Somalia.

The delegation was led by the Commander of Türkiye Special Forces, Ünsal Hayal, and included the Director of Foreign Affairs, Gökhan Demirtola, as well as the Deputy Director of Foreign Affairs, Turgay Olgun.

The Turkish officials were officially welcomed at Aden Adde International Airport by senior officers from the Somali Police Force.

The visit is aimed at enhancing security cooperation, strengthening bilateral relations, and expanding collaboration in the field of policing. The delegation is expected to hold high-level and productive meetings with senior officials of the Federal Government of Somalia.