The Federal Government of Somalia has forcefully reaffirmed its commitment to protecting media professionals and dismantling the structures of impunity for crimes committed against journalists.

This pledge was made at a high-level forum in Mogadishu commemorating the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists (IDEI). The event, held at the Airport Hotel, cast a critical spotlight on the evolving nature of threats, particularly the rise of technology-facilitated and AI-driven gender-based violence against female reporters.

The commemorative event was organized by the National Union of Somali Journalists (NUSOJ) and supported by the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives. It brought together senior government officials, international diplomats, and media stakeholders to address the legal and practical challenges in ensuring journalist safety.