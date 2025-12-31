The Federal Republic of Somalia reaffirms its firm and principled position in support of the sovereignty, unity, security, stability, and territorial integrity of the sisterly Republic of Yemen, and categorically rejects any attempts or interventions that seek to undermine Yemen’s unity or infringe upon its constitutional legitimacy and national institutions.

Somalia renews its full support for the legitimate government of Yemen, based on its firm belief in the importance of peaceful political solutions led by Yemenis themselves, in a manner that preserves state sovereignty and fulfills the aspirations of the brotherly Yemeni people for security, stability, and development.

In this context, the Federal Republic of Somalia commends the pivotal and responsible role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in supporting Yemen’s security and stability and that of the region, as well as its continued political, diplomatic, and humanitarian efforts aimed at ending the Yemeni crisis, alleviating humanitarian suffering, and supporting a comprehensive peace process in accordance with regionally and internationally agreed reference frameworks.

The Federal Republic of Somalia also commends the role undertaken by the Coalition to Support the Legitimacy in Yemen, and its efforts to protect Yemen’s state institutions, preserve its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and support the peace process, in a manner that contributes to achieving security and stability for Yemen and the wider region, in line with international legitimacy and agreed reference frameworks.

Furthermore, Somalia affirms its full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in its efforts to promote regional security and stability, and reiterates its rejection of any threats that undermine the security of the Kingdom, international maritime navigation, or the stability of the countries of the region.

The Federal Republic of Somalia underscores that the security and stability of Yemen constitute a fundamental pillar for the security of the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and the Horn of Africa, and calls upon the international community to continue supporting efforts aimed at reaching a comprehensive and sustainable political solution that ends the conflict and restores Yemen’s security, stability, and its natural role within its Arab and regional surroundings..