The Minister of Interior, Federal and Reconciliation, Mr. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, accompanied by his deputy, Abdihakim Hassan Ashkir, on Monday received officials from the International Refugee Organization (UNHCR) at the ministry’s Office.

The UNHCR’s delegation was led by deputy representative in Somalia, Ms. Sanaa Omar.

During the meeting, they discussed sustainable solutions such as resettlement, the safety of refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs), and other issues.

The officials also discussed to support the people who were affected by the recent river floods.