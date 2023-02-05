The second phase of the Southwest State reconciliation conference has been concluded in Baidoa, the administrative capital of Southwest State in Somalia yesterday.

The conference was called by the Speaker of the Federal Government of Somalia, H.E Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur (Madobe) and was attended by the candidates for Southwest State presidency, politicians from both the Federal and State government, traditional elders, scholars, and civil society.

The President of Somalia, H.E Hassan Sheikh Mohamud who opened the first phase and concluded the second phase on Saturday in Baidoa.

The Government said that the war against Al-Shabaab terrorist’s second phase will begin in the Southwest State as the operation has already begun in the Lower Shabelle region when the army killed about 136 fighters incluidng three senior commanders of Al-Shabaab militants.

The participants agreed to hold the Southwest State Presidencial election on January 2024.

The President Hassan thanked the different parts of the Southwest State society.