Over 1,500 Somali citizens mostly students were impacted by the ongoing conflict between warring parts in Sudan according to officials of the Somalia’s Embassy in Khartoum, Sudan Sunday.

Somali Diplomat, Ahmed Abdi Hassan said that the embassy was having collaboration with Sudanese, and Ethiopian countries on extending support to the Somalis evacuating the conflict in the region.

The second group of Somali evacuees are expected to arrive in Mogadishu and Garawe towns respectively.