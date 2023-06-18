The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia strongly condemns the terrorist attack on Saturday (17 June) in the Mpondwe/Lubiriha Secondary School in Kasese District.

We are shocked and deeply saddened to learn this tragic that caused the loss of many innocent lives of students and many more injuries.

The Minisyey of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation reasserts its determination and commitment to stand against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The Ministry extended its heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the members of the families and to all those affected by the horrific incident.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Government and the people of brotherly Uganda during this tragic time.