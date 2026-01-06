PEACE AND SECURITY COUNCIL

1324TH MEETING (AT MINISTERIAL LEVEL)

6 JANUARY 2026

ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA

PSC/MIN/COMM. 1324 (2025)

DRAFT COMMUNIQUÉ

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) at its 1324th meeting held on 6 January 2026 at the Ministerial level, on the preservation of the sovereignty, territorial integrity, unity, and stability of the Federal Republic of Somalia:

The Peace and Security Council,

Recalling the principles enshrined in the Constitutive Act of the African Union, in particular Article 3(b) on the defence of the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Member States; and Article 4 of the Protocol Relating to the Establishment of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union, as well as the Charter of the United Nations, and unequivocally reaffirming its strong commitment and support for preserving the unity, territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty of all Member States and the respect of borders existing on achievement of independence;,

Reaffirming the longstanding commitment of the African Union and its predecessor, the Organization of African Unity (OAU), to the principle of the intangibility of borders inherited, as solemnly pledged by all Member States in line with Resolution AHG/Res. 16(I) adopted by the Assembly of Heads of State and Government at its First Ordinary Session in Cairo, Egypt, from 17 to 21 July 1964;

Taking note of the statements by H.E. Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner, Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Francophonie of the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Chairperson of the PSC for January 2026, and the introductory statement by H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the AU Commission;

Also taking note of the statements by H.E. Abdisalam Abdi Ali, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Somalia, and H.E. Abdoulkader Houssein Omar, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Djibouti and Chair of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council

1. Expresses deep concerns over the unilateral recognition of the “so-called Republic of Somaliland” by Israel as an independent entity which threatens sovereignty, territorial integrity, unity and stability of the Federal Republic of Somalia;

2. Strongly condemns and condemns the unilateral recognition of the “so-called Republic of Somaliland” by Israel in the strongest terms and calls for its immediate revocation;

3. Reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity and stability of the Federal Republic of Somalia, in accordance with the Constitutive Act of the African Union, and specifically Article 4 (e and i) of the Protocol Relating to the Establishment of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union, as well as the relevant provisions of the Charter of the United Nations;

4. Welcomes the statement by H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the AU Commission, issued on 26 December 2025, rejecting any initiative or action aimed at recognizing the northern region of Somalia ( Somaliland) as an independent entity, which runs counter to the fundamental principles of the African Union and the UN and risks setting a dangerous precedent with far-reaching implications for peace and stability across the continent, as well as undermines the progress towards an integrated, prosperous and peaceful Africa as envisioned in Agenda 2063;

5. Stresses that no actor has the authority or standing to alter the territorial configuration of an AU Member State, and that any such declaration is null, void, and without legal effect under international law;

6. Reiterates that any attempt to alter borders by force, or illegal means to undermine the unity and territorial integrity of an AU Member State, contravenes the Constitutive Act and sets a dangerous precedent with far-reaching implications for peace, security, and stability across the continent;

7. Notes that such actions threaten peace and stability in the continent, in particular the Horn of Africa, hinder joint security initiatives, and establishes an unfavourable precedent inconsistent with established principles;

8. Calls upon all Member States and international partners to reaffirm Somalia’s sovereignty and unity, reject all illegal acts undermining international principles, and stand in solidarity to uphold African unity, international legality, and regional stability; calls upon all AU Member States to support efforts by the relevant UN bodies to uphold the territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia and any collective action at the UN General Assembly in this regard;

9. Commends the Federal Government of Somalia for its efforts and initiatives in state building; in this regard, encourages the continuation of dialogue, within Somalia, as the only acceptable and viable path towards a consensual solution to any differences exist between the Federal Government of Somalia and Federal Member States; in this regard, requests the AU Commission, in close cooperation with IGAD and the East African Community (EAC), to continue support and facilitate an inclusive dialogue for peaceful resolution of challenges facing the country;

10. Underscores the importance of devoting all efforts and resources to consolidate the gains registered thus far, and to maintain the current momentum in the fight against the Al Shabaab terrorist group and its affiliates; and

11. Decides to remain actively seize of the matter.