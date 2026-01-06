The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Abdisalam Abdi Ali, participated on Tuesday in an emergency virtual session of the African Union Peace and Security Council (AU PSC), convened to discuss developments affecting Somalia’s unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The session, chaired by Democratic Republic of Congo Foreign Minister Thérèse Wagner in her capacity as AU PSC chair, was called at Somalia’s request under Article 7(o) of the Council’s mandate, which allows it to consider situations where a member state’s national independence or sovereignty is threatened.

Addressing the Council, Minister Abdisalam said Somalia rejects what he described as unilateral actions by Israel aimed at recognizing Somalia’s northern region as a separate state, arguing that such moves contravene Somalia’s Provisional Constitution, the Constitutive Act of the African Union and the Charter of the United Nations.

He reiterated that Somalia is a single, indivisible sovereign state and that the Somaliland region remains an integral part of the Federal Republic of Somalia. He added that no external actor has the legal authority to alter the territorial configuration of an African Union member state.

The foreign minister warned that actions undermining Somalia’s territorial integrity could pose risks to peace and security in the Horn of Africa, the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, potentially affecting regional stability, counterterrorism efforts and maritime security.

Abdi Ali called on AU member states to reaffirm Somalia’s sovereignty and unity, reject external interference, and uphold the principles of African unity and international legality. He also highlighted the African Union’s long-standing support for Somalia’s peace and state-building efforts, noting recent political and institutional developments, including Somalia’s assumption of the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council this month.