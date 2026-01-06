The Federal Republic of Somalia reaffirms its firm and consistent adherence to the one-China principle. Somalia recognizes that there is only one China in the world, that Taiwan is an inalienable part of the territory of the People’s Republic of China, and that the Government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legitimate government representing China in its entirety. The question of Taiwan is an internal matter of China. In this regard, Somalia reaffirms its firm and consistent adherence to the One-China Principle. Somalia resolutely supports China’s efforts toward national reunification and steadfastly upholds the legitimacy, validity, and authority of United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758.

The Federal Republic of Somalia further underscores that peace and stability are best preserved through respect for sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs in accordance with international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter, and mutual respect.