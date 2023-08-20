The Deputy Minister of Health and Social Welfare of the Federal Government of Somalia, Dr. Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Bulaale attended the G20 summit and met with Health Ministers of India, Singapore, Brazil, USA, Germany, South Africa, Russia, Laos and the Director General of the WHO.

The Minister who gave a speech at the summit said that African countries including Somalia are doing a progress in development and they are cooperating with the world.

The Ministry of Health of Somalia is one of the Ministries who were invited to attend the G20 summit which was addressing lowering the prices of medicine.