1- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud officially opened the 5th Session of the Federal Parliament of Somalia.

2- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud held a meeting with the President of Eritrea, Isisas Afwerki in Asmara. The president returned to the country after completing his two-day visit.

3- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud together with the President of Eritrea Isaias Afwerki visited units of the Somali Air Force undergoing training in the city of Asmara.

4- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has signed the condolence book of the former Speaker of the Parliament, the Mohamed Sheikh Osman Jawari.

5- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud participated in the graduation ceremony of the 6th batch of officers of the National Armed Forces which was held in Mogadishu.

6- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud spoke on the phone with the President of Egypt, Mr. Abdul Fattah Al-Sisi, and discussed the situation in the region and the interests of Somalia and Egypt.

7- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre and his delegation returned to the country after an official visit to Iraq..

8- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre during his stay in Iraq held fruitful meetings with the President, the Prime Minister, the Speaker of the Parliament and other senior officials of the Government of the Republic of Iraq.

9- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre has called for an immediate end to the senseless communal war in Luuq district of Gedo region, adding that the Federal Government of Somalia is taking measures to ensure peace in Luuq district.

10- The Speaker of the People’s Assembly of the Federal Parliament of Somalia, Mr. Sheikh Adan Mohamed Noor (Madobobe) gave a speech at the opening of the Fifth Session of the 11th Parliament, where he briefed on the achievements that the Parliament completed during the Fourth Session and the laws planned to be worked on during this session.

11- The Speaker of the People’s Assembly of the Federal Parliament of Somalia Mr. Sheikh Adan Mohamed Noor (Madobobe) has condoled the death of Mr. Mohamed Ali Hamud who was the former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Somalia who passed away in Australia.

12- Egypt Airlines has started flights between Mogadishu and Cairo.

13- The Minister of Justice and Constitution of Somalia, Mr. Hassan Moalim Mohamud, opened the 2024 Somali Innovation Conference, noting the importance of innovation, investment, and legal support.

14- The Minister of Internal Security of Somalia, Mr. Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail (Fartag) had a meeting with the Ambassador of the United States of America to Somalia, Mr. Richard H. Riley, and discussed the strengthening of relations and cooperation between the two countries, especially in the security sector.

15- The Minister of Education of Somalia Mr. Faraha Sheikh Abdulqadir met in Mogadishu with Acting Special Representative of the UN Secretary General to Somalia James Swan, where they discussed about Somalia education sector.

16- The Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Somalia Dr. Mohamed Elmi Ibrahim had a meeting with the head of UNDP Somalia Mr. Lionel Laurens.

17- The administration of Aden Abdulle Airport of Mogadishu met with officials from the TSA agency of the United States for airport security.

18- The Commander of the Somali National Army Major General Ibrahim Sheikh Muhyadin held a meeting with heads of departments of the Somali National Army.19- The Somali National Army has carried out successful military operations against the Kharijites Al Shabab militants in the areas of Baar, Eel Jeedow, Eel Tuumed and Sijo in Wajid District of Bakool Region.