By H.E. Bihi Iman Egeh, Minister of Finance, Federal Government of Somalia, and Hideki Matsunaga, Country Manager, World Bank Group, Somalia

As Somalia joins the global community in observing the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, we take this opportunity to reflect on both the enduring challenges and the emerging opportunities shaping our nation’s future. Building on recent progress in state-building and economic reforms, Somalia now faces the critical task of ensuring that growth translates into poverty reduction and broader inclusion.

With over half of Somalis living below the national poverty line, tackling poverty remains a national priority that demands sustained and accelerated progress. Vulnerable groups, including nomadic communities and internally displaced people, continue to face deep deprivation, and youth unemployment remains a pressing concern, with labor force participation among young people (aged 15-24) estimated at around 16.4% among males and 8.1% among females. Access to basic services is equally limited, with just 35% of children enrolled in primary school. The private sector, a potential engine for job creation, is constrained by weak infrastructure and limited access to finance.

Yet, these realities are not insurmountable. Somalia stands at a pivotal moment. The country’s advancing negotiations towards joining the WTO off the heels of Somalia’s recent accession to the East African Community (EAC), opens new avenues for regional and global economic integration, trade, and mobility. Our vibrant private sector, driven by entrepreneurship and innovation, is poised to create new jobs, expand exports and contribute to inclusive and sustainable growth. With over 70% of the population under the age of 30, Somalia’s youth represent a powerful engine for growth and transformation. Continued improvements in digital infrastructure and the expansion of social protection programs further strengthen our foundation for inclusive and resilient development.

Somalia’s strategy for jobs and poverty eradication

Somalia’s strategy for jobs and poverty eradication is anchored in the National Transformation Plan (NTP) 2025–2029 and aligned with the World Bank’s Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for FY24–28. Together, these frameworks provide a clear roadmap for inclusive reforms and targeted investments that can unlock new pathways to employment creation, productivity and shared prosperity.

At the heart of Somalia’s vision is a simple conviction, that poverty is not inevitable and with the right investments in jobs, human capital, and resilience, every Somali can contribute to and benefit from the nation’s growth.

The voices of young Somalis, such as Abdirahman Nour Yusuf, Executive Director of MAAN-DHIS Youth Organization, remind us that Somalia’s greatest challenge lies not in the absence of potential, but in the absence of equitable opportunities. The call from our youth for meaningful work underscores the urgency to act decisively and collaboratively, ensuring every Somali, young and old, has access to a decent job.

A holistic, multi-sectoral approach to jobs and resilience

The fight against poverty in Somalia is a shared endeavor, driven by strong collaboration between the Federal Government of Somalia, the World Bank, and development partners. Together, we are investing in a diverse portfolio of programs that prioritize job creation, as the engine of inclusive growth today, while building the skills and human capital for jobs in the future.

From the BOOST-You project, which provides jobs and technical skills for vulnerable youth, to the Somali Sustainable Fisheries Development Project revitalizing coastal economies, and the Somalia Urban Resilience Project – Phase II which is generating employment through urban infrastructure, these initiatives are transforming lives across the country. Projects such as Rajo Kaaba empower women through education and skills development, while Somalia productive, resilient, and inclusive growth (SPRING) project expands financial and digital access for entrepreneurs. Through Somalia Capacity Advancement, Livelihoods and Entrepreneurship, through Digital Uplift Project (SCALED-UP) Additional Financing, we have supported the establishment of private and financial sector institutions, including ‘Gargaara’, which is enabling lending to small and medium enterprises.

A Call to Action

Ending poverty in Somalia requires coordinated, multisectoral action and synergy among government, development partners, the private sector, civil society, and citizens. We call on all stakeholders to: Accelerate implementation of Somalia’s reform agenda and the National Transformation Plan; Deepen investments in productive sectors to generate sustainable jobs and diversify livelihoods; Expand access to quality education, skills training, and health services; Strengthen social protection systems to safeguard the most vulnerable; Unblock constraints to job creation, especially in finance, energy, and infrastructure; Foster public-private partnerships and community-led initiatives and promote inclusive policies that empower youth, women, and marginalized groups.

Somalia’s pathway to jobs is increasingly promising

Looking ahead, new opportunities are expected to emerge through expanded public works programs, entrepreneurship, and youth employment initiatives, alongside improved access to digital and financial services, particularly empowering women and young people. The scaling up of social protection systems, including cash transfers and safety nets, together with targeted investments in education, skills training, and health, will strengthen household resilience and human capital.

Moreover, greater regional and global integration is opening fresh avenues for trade, mobility, and knowledge exchange, while ongoing economic reforms and efforts to enhance the business climate and foster public–private partnerships are positioning Somalia, for inclusive, sustainable growth.

Collectively, these efforts are shaping a future where every Somali can access decent work, contribute productively, and share in the nation’s economic renewal.