In the bustling districts of Mogadishu, where healthcare is crucial to the city’s vitality, one pediatrician stands out for his commitment to serving his community. Dr. Ismail Ahmed Omar, also known as Dr. Fodey, is a dedicated pediatrician who currently operates Alami Hospital in Dharkenlay district and works at Benadir Hospital in Wadajir district. His journey from being a scholarship recipient in China to a pivotal healthcare provider in Somalia underscores the profound impact of educational opportunities on Somalia’s development.

A Journey to China: A Life-Changing Opportunity

Dr. Fodey, now 34, was one of the hundreds of Somali students who received scholarships from the Chinese government. Between 2017 and 2020, he studied pediatrics at Jiaotong University in Xi’an city, Shaanxi province, gaining valuable knowledge and skills that would shape his future. In March 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic struck, he returned to Somalia, where he faced a year of uncertainty and challenges due to global health concerns.

Nevertheless, his determination to contribute to Somali healthcare led him to begin his pediatric practice at Benadir Hospital in 2021, focusing on the care of mothers and children. This was the beginning of a fulfilling journey back home, where he could put the skills and knowledge he acquired in China to good use.

A Story of Friendship, Challenges, and Gratitude

I met Dr. Fodey and his friend while they were pursuing their master’s degrees in pediatrics in China in 2019. At that time, I was participating in the Africa-Media Exchange Program and visited the students to understand their experiences. Both expressed their immense gratitude to the Chinese government for granting them full scholarships, a gesture made possible by the strong diplomatic ties between Somalia and China.

“We arrived in China on September 10, 2017,” Dr. Fodey recalled during our conversation back then. “We studied and passed the Chinese language exams (HSK1-4) and were in our second year of specializing in pediatrics at Jiaotong University.” Dr. Fodey also shared how he and his friend had both studied medicine for six years at Benadir University in Mogadishu before receiving the scholarship opportunity in China. He viewed the scholarship as a golden chance to realize his dream of becoming a doctor and returning to Somalia to serve his people.

“We are very grateful to both the Somali and Chinese governments for offering us this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to pursue further studies,” Dr. Fodey said. He was committed to completing his education and coming back to contribute to the healthcare system in his home country.

A Return Home to Serve and Heal

Upon his return, Dr. Fodey quickly became an integral part of the medical community in Mogadishu. When I visited him again at Alami Hospital, the scene was one of dedication and care. Mothers with infants, parents carrying children on their laps, and families seeking pediatric care filled the hospital’s waiting areas, hoping to see the doctor. Even I had to join the queue to witness firsthand the impactful work he was doing.

“Welcome, Osman,” Dr. Fodey greeted me warmly. “You met me in China while I was studying pediatrics, and now you see me as a fully qualified doctor. It is a pleasure to serve my community at Benadir Hospital, Alami Hospital, and Queen Medical Facility in Mogadishu after my return from China. I am very grateful to the Chinese people for the scholarship opportunity, and it truly was a fruitful journey.”

Dr. Fodey spoke highly of the hospitality and hard work of the Chinese people, their commitment to education, and their willingness to share experiences. His appreciation for the opportunity was evident, as he wished for stronger and deeper relations between Somalia and China in the years to come.

The Broader Impact of Educational Exchange

Dr. Fodey’s story is just one of many, with numerous Somali doctors who have benefited from similar scholarships now operating across the capital, Mogadishu, and the rest of the country. The skills and knowledge they gained abroad have not only empowered them professionally but have also contributed significantly to the healthcare system in Somalia, bringing in diverse expertise and improving the quality of care available to the community.

On the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, Dr. Fodey extends his congratulations to the Chinese government and its people. His story is a testament to the power of international education and partnership, as well as a model of how fruitful outcomes from scholarship programs can benefit nations in profound and lasting ways.

By Mohamed Osman