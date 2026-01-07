The Minister of Defence, H.E. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, today officially concluded a military training programme for units of the Gorgor Special Forces of the Somali National Armed Forces, who completed their training at the TURKSOM Military Training Academy.

Addressing the graduation ceremony, the Minister commended the sustained efforts of the Somali National Army’s command structures, noting that the training reflects a continued focus on strengthening capability, professionalism, and overall force quality within the Somali National Armed Forces.

Minister Fiqi instructed the graduating forces to faithfully uphold their national duty to safeguard Somalia’s unity, territorial integrity, and sovereignty, and to defend the country against both internal and external threats that undermine peace and development.

He further urged the troops to play a decisive role in ongoing counter-terrorism operations and to carry out the oath they have sworn with dedication and discipline, in order to ensure the security of the Somali people and the country’s overall stability.

During the ceremony, the graduating forces demonstrated a range of skills acquired during their training, including weapons handling, combat tactics, and self-defence techniques, showcasing a high level of operational readiness and training standards.

The event was attended by the Commander of the Somali National Army, Maj. Gen. Odowaa Yusuf Raage; the Commander of Training and Doctrine, Col. Ahmed Issa Ahmed; the Commander of TURKSOM, Gen. Sebahattin Kalkan; the Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Somalia; the Commanders of the Air and Naval Forces; and other distinguished guests.