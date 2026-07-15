H.E. Abdisalam Abdi Ali, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, today delivered the opening keynote address on the second day of the Third Somalia Development Forum (SDF 2026), held under the theme, Somalia at a Critical Juncture: Strengthening Stability, Unity and Development. Organized by the Heritage Institute for Policy Studies and City University of Mogadishu, the Forum brings together policymakers, academics, development partners, and experts to discuss Somalia’s national development priorities.

In his remarks, the Minister underscored that Somalia’s progress is being driven by stronger institutions, national ownership, resilience, and constructive international partnerships. He reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to peace, national unity, sovereignty, sustainable development, and inclusive dialogue, expressing confidence that the Forum’s discussions would generate practical, evidence-based recommendations to help shape a more stable, prosperous, and resilient Somalia.