The Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Daud Aweis Jama, has sent a message of congratulations to the management and staff of the Somali News Agency (SONNA) on the occasion of its 62nd anniversary.

The Minister described SONNA as the official source of Somali news, playing a critical role in delivering government and national information to the public while presenting an accurate picture of the country to the international community. He highlighted SONNA’s long-standing history of professionalism, competence, and public service, noting that its staff faithfully serve the nation while connecting Somalia with global media outlets.

Minister Daud emphasized that SONNA is frequently the primary source cited by international media, maintaining professional partnerships with over 70 global news agencies, including television, radio, print, and digital platforms. He extended special praise to SONNA’s editors, journalists, and technical staff for their visible contributions to strengthening national media and raising public awareness.

The Minister also acknowledged SONNA’s recent technological upgrades and modernization of media equipment, aligning it with international standards. He affirmed that the agency continues to play a vital role in government-building strategies, including security, countering extremism, national reconstruction, reconciliation, political processes, and civic education, wishing SONNA continued progress, peace, and prosperity while fulfilling its national mission to the Somali people.