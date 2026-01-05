The Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Daud Aweis Jama, on Sunday officially inaugurated the newly modernized studios of Radio Mogadishu, the Voice of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by the Director General of the Ministry of Information, Mr. Abdullahi Khayr Duale, along with other senior officials.

The studio modernization project, which took approximately one year to complete, has equipped Radio Mogadishu with state-of-the-art broadcasting equipment, enabling the national broadcaster to operate two fully functional studios simultaneously when required. The upgrade significantly enhances the station’s technical capacity and broadcast reliability.

Speaking at the ceremony, Radio Mogadishu Director Abdifatah Dahir Jayte expressed his appreciation to the leadership of the Ministry of Information, led by the Minister, for their continued support. He noted that part of the modern equipment was acquired through cooperation with BBC Media Action, highlighting the importance of international partnerships in strengthening public broadcasting.

Addressing the event from Studio Seven at Radio Mogadishu, Minister Daud Aweis Jama commended the station’s staff for their dedication and professionalism. He emphasized that the project is part of the Somali government’s broader efforts to develop and modernize national media, with the goal of effectively informing and educating the Somali public.

The inauguration marks a significant milestone in the ongoing reform and capacity-building of Somalia’s state media institutions.