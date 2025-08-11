Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Abdisalam Abdi Ali, met on Sunday evening (August 10) in Algiers with the Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Fisheries of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, H.E. Mr. Youcef Cherfa, and discussed with him ways to enhance cooperation in the agricultural sector.

The meeting explored avenues to strengthen bilateral collaboration, focusing on opportunities in animal and plant production, veterinary health, and the development of agricultural products. Both sides underscored the strong historical ties linking Somalia and Algeria.

H.E. Abdisalam Abdi Ali expressed Somalia’s readiness to expand exchanges and cooperation with Algeria, particularly in red meat, marine fisheries, agricultural product trade, knowledge sharing, and the establishment of joint investment initiatives to benefit both nations.