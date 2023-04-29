The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, H.E Hamza Abdi Barre, who has been out of the country for the past few days, returned on Saturday.

The Prime Minister and his delegation were welcomed at the airport by members of the two Houses of Parliament of the Federal Republic of Somalia, the Council of Ministers, officials and various sections of the society.

PM Hamza said that he prayed for the people and the country and asked Allah to grant them peace, prosperity, and unity.

The Prime Minister indicated that this year will be one in which the people and the government will clear the country of the remnants of the Al-Shabaab terrorists within a short period of time, and the country will take other major achievements including the completion of the debt relief program and the drafting of the interim Constitution and utilizing the resources of our country to help the needy people.