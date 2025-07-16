Somalia is confidently reclaiming its role on the regional and international stage, marked by a surge in high-level diplomatic engagements, strategic agreements, and expanded representation across East and Southern Africa.

At the forefront of this renewed diplomatic momentum is Ambassador Ilyas Ali Hassan, Somalia’s Ambassador to the United Republic of Tanzania and Permanent Representative to the East African Community (EAC). Since his appointment, Ambassador Ilyas has led an ambitious diplomatic strategy aimed at strengthening Somalia’s bilateral ties, enhancing regional cooperation, and projecting a forward-looking Somali foreign policy. In addition to his post in Tanzania, he also serves as Somalia’s non-resident Ambassador to Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Malawi, Mauritius, and the Union of the Comoros — significantly expanding Somalia’s diplomatic footprint.

A symbolic highlight of this resurgence was the official reopening of the Somali Embassy in Dar es Salaam, which had remained largely inactive for decades. The newly refurbished chancery hosted the first National Day celebration on embassy grounds since 1990, bringing together a high-level Somali delegation led by Foreign Minister H.E. Abdisalan Abdi Ali, along with five other ministers, members of parliament, and senior officials. Tanzanian Foreign Minister H.E. Mahmoud Thabit Kombo attended as Guest of Honour, reaffirming the strength of bilateral ties.

Since December 2024, the Somali Embassy in Tanzania has facilitated nine landmark agreements between the two countries. These legally binding instruments span multiple sectors — including foreign affairs coordination, public health, tourism, defence training, internal security, education, language promotion, prisoner transfer, and civil aviation.

The current phase of cooperation was launched on 19 December 2024, when Minister Kombo led a historic delegation to Mogadishu — the first Tanzanian Cabinet-level visit in over three decades. Five foundational MoUs were signed during that mission. Six weeks later, then-Foreign Minister of Somalia, H.E. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, reciprocated with an official visit to Dar es Salaam, during which further accords were concluded. Most recently, a strategic civil aviation agreement was signed, paving the way for direct flights between Dar es Salaam and Mogadishu.

“The agreements we’ve signed are not just diplomatic instruments,” said Ambassador Ilyas in an interview at the Somali chancery in Msasani. “They are tools to strengthen people-to-people relations — from business and tourism to educational opportunities, regional integration, and cultural exchange.”

Implementation of these agreements is already underway. The aviation pact, renewed on 1 July 2025, will enable direct Air Tanzania flights to Mogadishu before the end of the year, reducing travel time to under two hours and cutting logistical costs for traders and travelers alike. The education agreement reserves places for Somali students in Tanzanian universities beginning January 2026. Meanwhile, the Kiswahili language MoU is already inspiring new curriculum development for pilot schools in Somalia, supporting Somalia’s EAC integration.

Ambassador Ilyas’s mandate extends far beyond Tanzania. Within just six months of assuming office, he presented his credentials to President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, President Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi, and President Azali Assoumani of Comoros. In each case, he reaffirmed Somalia’s commitment to deepening cooperation in trade, agriculture, livestock, education, and security. He also met with the leadership of Mauritius, where maritime and Indian Ocean development cooperation featured prominently in the discussions. The DRC and Mauritius are next on his regional itinerary, according to diplomatic sources.

As Somalia deepens its engagement with the East African Community and neighboring states, Ambassador Ilyas remains focused on four key pillars: peace and security, economic integration, people-to-people connectivity, and visa facilitation for Somali citizens. “Diplomacy must translate into real benefits for our people,” he stressed. “That is how we demonstrate that Somalia is back in business — as a sovereign, united, and forward-looking state under the leadership of President H.E. Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.”

After years of limited outreach, Somalia’s diplomatic resurgence is unmistakable. With nine new bilateral agreements signed with Tanzania, active diplomatic missions across African capitals, and a growing regional profile — including Somalia’s current term as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council — Somalia is reasserting itself as a voice for cooperation, connectivity, and shared prosperity across Africa and beyond.