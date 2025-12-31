The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Abdisalam Abdi Ali, held a telephone conversation on Wednesday with his counterpart, His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, during which they discussed developments concerning Somalia and the wider Horn of Africa region.

During the call, the Somali Foreign Minister expressed Somalia’s appreciation for the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s principled stance and steadfast support for Somalia’s efforts to safeguard its unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. For his part, Prince Faisal bin Farhan reaffirmed the Kingdom’s unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia and its commitment to stability in the Horn of Africa.