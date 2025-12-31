The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has made a historic announcement declaring significant progress in the exploration of the nation’s hydrocarbon resources. In a statement that marks a potential turning point for the Somali economy, the President confirmed that recent technical and scientific assessments have yielded positive results regarding the country’s oil and natural gas potential.

“We announce that tangible progress has been made in the exploration of Somalia’s Oil and Natural Gas resources,” President Mohamud stated. “Technical and scientific evaluations conducted have shown positive results.”

This high-level confirmation coincides with reports that the Turkish drilling vessel “Çağrı Bey” is preparing for deployment to Somali waters. The ship is expected to arrive soon to commence extraction operations on what is described as one of the world’s largest untapped oil reserves. The arrival of the “Çağrı Bey” signifies the transition from exploration to the production phase, a move that could fundamentally alter Somalia’s economic trajectory and energy independence.

The development highlights the deepening strategic partnership between Mogadishu and Ankara. Turkey has been a steadfast ally in Somalia’s reconstruction, and this joint venture into the energy sector represents a new pinnacle in their bilateral relations. The exploitation of these vast natural resources is anticipated to generate substantial revenue for the Federal Government, which will be directed toward national development, infrastructure projects, and social services.

Experts view this announcement as a major confidence booster for international investors, signaling that Somalia is open for business and possesses verifiable, high-value assets. The government has assured the public that the extraction process will be managed with strict adherence to environmental standards and legal frameworks designed to ensure the equitable distribution of wealth for the benefit of all Somali citizens.