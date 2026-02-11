The Federal Republic of Somalia has been elected to serve on the African Union Peace and Security Council (PSC) for the 2026–2028 term, a significant milestone in Somalia’s diplomatic journey and a testament to the country reclaiming its rightful place in continental and international diplomacy. Somalia’s election reflects the confidence and trust bestowed by fellow AU Member States.

Somalia extends its sincere gratitude to all countries that supported and voted for its candidacy. This collective endorsement underscores strong partnerships and a shared vision for a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Africa. As a member of the PSC, Somalia reaffirms its unwavering commitment to advancing regional peace, security, stability, and constructive dialogue across the continent.