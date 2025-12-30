First, the United Kingdom reaffirms its support for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, political independence, and unity of Somalia.

The United Kingdom does not recognise Somaliland’s independence. We maintain that any change to Somaliland’s status depends on mutual agreement between Mogadishu and Hargeisa, through dialogue, and must conform to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. We regret any action that risks undermining peace and security in the region.

Second, we urge further efforts between the Federal Government of Somalia and the Somaliland authorities to address differences and work together to face common threats. Al-Shabaab and other terrorist groups benefit from internal divisions in Somalia. We encourage Mogadishu and Hargeisa to pursue dialogue, with the support of regional bodies and the international community, to resolve these divisions.

Third, we underscore the importance of continued international support to Somalia’s security transition. Just this month, the Council renewed its authorisations for the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), extended the provision of United Nations logistical support to AUSSOM through UNSOS, and mandated a strong package of sanctions measures to degrade Al-Shabaab.

In September, the United Kingdom announced a contribution of over $30 million to support Somalia’s security transition, including $22 million to AUSSOM. As a close and longstanding partner of Somalia, we remain committed to supporting the Federal Government in its efforts to build a secure and stable Somalia. We urge greater international support to this end.

The UK also welcomes the peaceful conduct of the local elections in Mogadishu, and reaffirms its support for Somalia’s democratic aspirations. We encourage all political actors to work together to reach consensus on next steps.