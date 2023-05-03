On this 30th anniversary of the annual World Press Freedom Day, I wish to honour and congratulate all journalists for the crucial role that they play in society.

In line with this year’s theme of “Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of Expression as a Driver for All Other Human Rights,” the Federal Government of Somalia is determined to strengthen freedom of the press, protect journalists and ensure that there is transparency, freedom of expression and access to information. The Government is also eager to boost the capacity of our scribes by supporting training initiatives.

This year’s fete coincides with the government’s renewed commitment to strengthening transparency and accountability as was witnessed during a recent Town Hall Meeting in which President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud answered questions fielded directly by the citizens who attended the event.

Finally, I call upon Somali media to step up their role as conduits of public awareness and development, to serve as the voice of the voiceless, to support peace and state-building efforts and embrace transparency and accountability. We urge the esteemed members of the 4th Estate to public interest first while adhering to the highest tenets of journalism