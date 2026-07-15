The Minister of Defence of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, who is on an official visit to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, held talks with the Chairman of the Jordanian Joint Chiefs of Staff, Major General Yousef Ahmed Al-Huneiti.

The meeting focused on the regional security environment and ways to expand defence cooperation between the two countries. Both sides reaffirmed the importance of sustained military cooperation to strengthen defence capabilities and promote security and stability across the region.

During the visit, Minister Fiqi received a briefing on the Jordan Armed Forces, including its training programmes and areas of cooperation that could support the capacity-building and development of the Somali National Armed Forces, particularly in counter-terrorism and the exchange of expertise.

Minister Fiqi expressed his appreciation for Jordan’s continued support to the Federal Republic of Somalia. He also provided an overview of the security situation in the Horn of Africa, the threat posed by terrorist organisations, Somalia’s ongoing campaign against those groups, and the successive achievements made by the Somali National Armed Forces.

The meeting was attended by Somalia’s Ambassador to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Habib Mousa Farah, and senior military officers from both countries.