The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E.Abdisalam Ali, held a telephone conversation with H.E. Dr. Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Egyptian Expatriates of the Arab Republic of Egypt. The two Ministers discussed bilateral relations and regional developments, particularly in the Horn of Africa.

Minister Abdisalam expressed Somalia’s appreciation for Egypt’s continued political, development, and security support, reaffirming Somalia’s commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation and coordination on issues of mutual interest. Minister Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt’s steadfast support for Somalia’s sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity, and national institutions, while reiterating Egypt’s rejection of any attempt by Israel to recognize the northwest region of Somalia as independent, in violation of Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.