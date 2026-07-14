H.E. Abdisalam Ali, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, paid a condolence visit to the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Mogadishu, where he signed the book of condolences and conveyed the sympathies of the Federal Government and people of Somalia on the passing of the Father Amir and former Emir, H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. He was received by the Deputy Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Federal Republic of Somalia.

The Minister expressed condolences to H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Royal Family, the Government, and the people of Qatar, and paid tribute to the late Father Amir’s leadership and lasting legacy. He reaffirmed Somalia’s solidarity with Qatar and prayed that Almighty Allah grant the deceased Jannatul Firdaws.