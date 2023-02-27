Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre inaugurated the Ministry of Education’s teacher recruitment exam today, which aims to hire 3,000 new teachers for public schools. 8,000 applicants from 11 cities countrywide are taking part, including Hamdi Mohamed Hussein and her husband Mohamed Abdi Ali.

Hamdi, who gave birth to an eight-day-old girl, was among the applicants who hoped to be recruited as a teacher.

Meanwhile, her husband also took the test, hoping to secure a position as a teacher.

The Prime Minister’s attendance at the exam highlights the importance of education and the recruitment of qualified teachers to improve the quality of education in Somalia.