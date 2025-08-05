The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Isaak Mohamud Mursal, participated on Tuesday in the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs) in Awaza, Turkmenistan.

The conference, taking place from August 5 to 8, focuses on improving trade, connectivity, and the movement of goods and people between landlocked and coastal nations. LLDCs face unique challenges due to their lack of direct sea access, relying on transit countries, which often increases trade costs and causes delays.

While Somalia is not a landlocked nation, it is classified as a Least Developed Country. Its participation in the conference underscores efforts to enhance regional cooperation and explore solutions that support sustainable development.

The UN event provides a platform to address LLDC challenges and strengthen global partnerships aimed at fostering economic growth and connectivity.