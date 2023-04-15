Somali National Army on Saturday captured Bud-bud location in Galgudud region in central Somalia’s Galmudug State, forcing Al-Shabaab militants to flee from the area without any resistance from the army.

Spokesman for the Ministry of Defense, Abdullahi Ali Anod told Somali National News Agency that the army made developments in the past two days, and took control of several other bases of militants before seizing this strategic location, saying the army advanced to El-bur district which still remains in the group’s control.

He added that the the Second phase of the offensive operation against the militants is going on successfully.