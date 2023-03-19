The Speaker of the Parliament of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur (Madobe) received in his office today the Ambassador of Italy to Somalia, Mr. Alberto Vecchi.

The Speaker and the Ambassador discussed the longstanding relationship between Somalia and Italy. The Ambassador conveyed a message from the Italian Parliament to the Speaker on cooperation between the two parliamentarians, and he assured the speaker that his country will assist Somalia in Debt Relief and the important laws required from the Parliament of Somalia.

The Chairman of the Somali Parliament thanked the government and the people of Italy for their support and their role in the fight against terrorism and Debt Relief.