The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Hamza Abdi Barre, on Monday chaired a meeting on Justice and Independent Judiciary and bringing justice services and re-establishing trust in the government to areas liberated from the terrorist group of Al-Shabaab.

The Ministry of Justice and Constitution, in collaboration with experts from the Prime Minister’s Office, presented a plan to stabilize the areas and restore people’s faith in the government’s rule of law.

The Ministry of Women and Human Rights also submitted a report on the human rights violations committed by the militants in these regions. In response, Prime Minister Hamse emphasized his government’s commitment to protect the lives, dignity, and property of the Somali people. He noted that a reliable and trustworthy justice system is essential to achieving this, one that is based on the principles of fairness and justice.

Hamza further mentioned that the government is working to implement a justice system throughout the country, and is especially focusing on the areas recently liberated from Al-Shabaab’s control. He stressed that their priority is to ensure the justice system is fair and serves the public.