The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E Hassan Sheikh Mohamud had a fruitful meeting with the Emir of Qatar, H.E Tamim Bin Hamad on the sidelines of the Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5) in Doha.

The President and the Emir discussed the bilateral relation and the mutual interests of both nations in the fields of peace and development of the region, and strengthening the long-standing relations between Somalia and Qatar.

The Emir of Qatar thanked President Hassan Sheikh and his delegation for attending the meeting of the Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5) and pointing out that his government stands with Somalia.

The two leaders talked about the acceleration of the programs of Qatar in Somalia, and the President said that the government welcomes anyone that stands with our country.