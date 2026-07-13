The specially trained Danab Commandos of the Somali National Armed Forces conducted a planned operation shortly after midnight in Sablaale District, Lower Shabelle, targeting locations occupied by Al-Shabaab militants.

The operation neutralised seven Al-Shabaab terrorists, including a leader who played a role in mobilising the group’s militants.

The forces also destroyed two sites used by Al-Shabaab for training and spreading extremist ideology, where the group sought to radicalise individuals and encourage acts of terrorism.

The Ministry of Defence and the Command of the Somali National Armed Forces reaffirm their commitment to continuing operations targeting Al-Shabaab leaders, militants and facilities until the threat they pose to the Somali people is eliminated.