H.E. Adam Isak Ali, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Somalia to the Republic of South Africa signed the Book of Condolences at the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Pretoria, expressing his heartfelt condolences to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Royal Family, the Government, and the brotherly people of the State of Qatar on the passing of His Highness the Father Amir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

On behalf of the Government and people of the Federal Republic of Somalia, the Ambassador conveyed sincere sympathies and solidarity during this time of mourning.

May Allah (SWT) forgive him, have mercy upon him, and grant him the highest place in Jannatul Firdaus.