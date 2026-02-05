The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Abdisalam Ali held consultations today in Cairo with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt, H.E. Badr Abdelatty, underscoring the depth of the strategic partnership between the two brotherly countries.

The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation and coordination on regional issues, reaffirming Egypt’s firm support for Somalia’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and advancing joint efforts to promote peace, security, and stability in the Horn of Africa.