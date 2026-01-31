H.E. Abdisalam Ali, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia, today participated in the closing session of the two-day India-Arab Summit in New Delhi, attended by Foreign Ministers from the League of Arab States.

Discussions focused on expanding trade and investment opportunities between India and participating countries, with an emphasis on practical follow-up to strengthen market access and private-sector cooperation. Somalia reaffirmed its commitment to economic diplomacy that delivers tangible outcomes, jobs, and long-term partnerships.