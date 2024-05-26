The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, His Excellency Mr. Ahmed Maalam Faqi Ahmed, today Sunday, in his office at the Ministry in the capital Mogadisho, who is in the works of the Embassy of the Republic of Sudan to the Federal Republic of Somalia, His Excellency Mr Amar Ahmed Abiker, and investigated with him the long-term relations between the two sister countries It is necessary to promote mutual understanding.

The meeting highlighted the importance of collaboration in meeting shared challenges and sharing insights on regional security updates and political developments relating to the interests of both countries and the broader regional arena.