The Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), in collaboration with the South West State Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, today launched the distribution of emergency relief assistance in the city of Baidoa for communities affected by severe drought conditions across the country, particularly residents of Baidoa and surrounding areas.

The aid distribution was officially inaugurated by the Deputy Minister of Humanitarian Affairs of South West State, Abdullahi Isaaq Macalin (Wasiir Ganeey), accompanied by SoDMA’s Assistant Chairman for Arab Organizations, Abdirahman Wahid, and officials from the Baidoa district administration.

A total of 300 vulnerable families, including people with disabilities and newly displaced households who recently arrived in Baidoa due to the ongoing drought, benefited from the assistance on the first day. The families, described as among the most vulnerable, received various food supplies aimed at alleviating the humanitarian impact of the drought.