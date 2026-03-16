The Ministers of Defense, Ahmed Moallim Fiqi; Education, Culture and Higher Education, Farah Sheikh Abdulkadir; Transport and Civil Aviation, Mohamed Abdullahi Farah (Nuux); and Ports and Marine Transport, Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur, along with the State Minister for Internal Security, Mohamed Ali Haga, attended an event held to honor fallen soldiers and the successes of military operations carried out by the Somali National Armed Forces during the holy month of Ramadan, through which new areas were liberated.

The ceremony was also attended by the Commander of the Somali National Armed Forces, Brigadier General Ibrahim Mohamed Mohamud, commanders of various units of the Somali National Army, and representatives from international partners supporting Somalia’s fight against terrorism.

During the ceremony, prayers were offered for the fallen soldiers who sacrificed their lives in defence of their faith, their country, and the Somali people.

Minister Fiqi praised the bravery of the troops and their continued efforts in the fight against terrorism, highlighting the achievements made and the key operations carried out to ensure the security and stability of the country.

He noted that the victories achieved by the armed forces enabled the Somali people to observe the holy month of Ramadan and perform their prayers in peace.

The Minister further stated that the government and the Somali people will never forget the fallen heroes who gave their lives defending their religion, nation, and people, fulfilling the oath and commitment they had taken, and instructed the armed forces to continue their struggle until all parts of Somalia are fully liberated.