H.E. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of Somalia, on Sunday addressed the United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries, calling for policies and strategies to accelerate LDC development.

He acknowledged Somalia’s development challenges, such as prolonged conflict and political instability, but expressed hope that these could be resolved through dialogue and an inclusive government-building process. “Although God has blessed us with tremendous opportunities and resources that can lead to development,” he said, “one of the reasons Somalia is struggling to achieve sustainable development is the legacy of prolonged conflict and political instability.”

President Mohamud also discussed Somalia’s success in combating international terrorism. He stated “We are also collectively and successfully fighting the last remaining pocket of international terrorism in Somalia and the region, in partnership with our people and international partners” while acknowledging the challenges posed by climate change, which has exacerbated drought and food insecurity. “Our difficulties have increased,” he added.

The LDC5 conference brings together representatives from governments, civil society, the private sector, and development partners to adopt a new 10-year action plan for the UN’s 46 LDCs.

President Mohamud emphasized the need for immediate and coordinated global action to mitigate the effects of climate change and protect the lives and livelihoods of the most vulnerable in his speech.