The Minister of Fisheries and Blue Economy of the Federal Government of Somalia, Ahmed Hassan Adam had a meeting in Italy with the National Federation of Fishing Companies Federpesca, the leading businessmen in Italy and the agencies interested in fisheries.

The Minister mentioned the long-standing history between Somalia and Italy and said that the fishing companies have the chance to invest in our country to benefit both the Somali people and the agencies interested.

Minister Ahmed thanked the head of the National Federation of Fishing companies for their interest in investing in Somalia’s Blue Economy.