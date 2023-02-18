The Parliament of the Federal Republic of Somalia has voted to donate 20% of this month’s salary to the earthquake victims in Turkey.

The Prime Minister of Somalia Hamza Abdi Barre announced on Thursday at an event held in Mogadishu to raise money for the earthquake victims and said that the People and the Government have raised $4 million.

The Banadir Administration on Friday announced that they will be taking part in the donation and giving a sum of $250,000 to support the victims of the earthquake.

Last week Zamzam foundation and Dahabshiil Group announced to donate money to the victims in Turkey; Zamzam paid $50,000 and Dahabshiil paid ₺2,000,000 in solidarity with our brothers and sisters who were affected by the disastrous earthquake in Turkey.