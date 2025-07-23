The Federal Government of Somalia has strongly condemned the unlawful hijacking of the SEA WORLD vessel, a Comoros-flagged ship transporting military equipment and commercial goods to Mogadishu under a bilateral defense agreement between Somalia and Türkiye.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Wednesday, the government denounced the act as a serious breach of Somalia’s Provisional Constitution and an affront to its national sovereignty. The vessel was intercepted while en route to the TÜRKSOM Military Training Centre in Mogadishu, carrying legally authorized defense cargo alongside goods belonging to Somali traders.

“The hijacking of this vessel is not only a grave violation of Somalia’s Provisional Constitution but also an attack on the country’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity,” the statement read.

The Federal Government has linked the hijacking to individuals operating within Puntland State, accusing them of overstepping their jurisdiction by engaging in unauthorized maritime actions that contradict the constitutional framework of the Federal Republic.

Under Article 54 of the Provisional Constitution, the authority for national defense including defense of territorial waters rests solely with the Federal Government. The statement emphasized that Puntland’s involvement in this maritime incident constitutes a constitutional breach and risks destabilizing federal harmony.

Citing international law, the government pointed to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) of 1982, which defines the unlawful seizure of a vessel as an act of piracy and a criminal offense under both international statutes and Somalia’s Penal Code.

In light of the incident, the Federal Government issued a series of demands and warnings:

Immediate and Unconditional Release: The SEA WORLD vessel and its cargo must be released without delay, given that the shipment is legally authorized and essential to national security including in the Puntland region itself.

Cease Unauthorized Maritime Operations: Puntland authorities were warned against continuing any unilateral or unauthorized operations along the Somali coastline.

Enhanced Maritime Security Measures: The Federal Government reserved the right to take lawful security measures to protect Somali maritime zones and prevent coastal landing sites from becoming bases for piracy or criminal activity.

“The Federal Government will not tolerate actions that threaten the safety of its territorial waters or undermine its constitutional authority,” the statement declared.

The government urged all Federal Member States including Puntland to fully comply with the constitutional delineation of powers, particularly regarding national defense and maritime oversight. Any deviation from this framework, it warned, not only violates the Constitution but jeopardizes the collective security of the Somali nation.

“Any unauthorized interference in this domain not only violates the Constitution but endangers national and regional security,” the government stated.

This incident comes at a time when Somalia is consolidating its institutions, reinforcing federal authority, and working with international partners to strengthen maritime security. The unlawful seizure of the SEA WORLD vessel has become a test case for the country’s federal structure and its ability to enforce constitutional order at sea.

The Federal Government reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to upholding the rule of law, preserving national unity, and ensuring safe maritime passage for all vessels operating under Somali jurisdiction.